STEVICK, Joseph M.

STEVICK - Joseph M. Of North Tonawanda, suddenly, March 7, 2020, age 56. Beloved husband of 29 years, to Joanne (nee Tallerico) Stevick; devoted father of Nicholas and Angela Stevick; son of JoAnn (nee Pochiba) and the late Robert Stevick; brother of Laura (David) Casacci, Mark and Robert (Roxane) Stevick; also survived by aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Joe was employed at IIMAK for 28 years as a press operator. He was a member of Active Hose Fire Co. #2, the Volunteer Firemen's Benevolent Assn. and a member of the Knights of Columbus Madonna Council #2535. Joe enjoyed sports with his kids, the outdoors and was a train enthusiast. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 9 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM, from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the American Diabetes Association or the American Kidney Foundation. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com