Reporters' Notebook: March 10, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to jazz legend Bix Beiderbecke, born on this date in 1903, “One thing I like about jazz, kid, is that I don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

DIVINE DECADE – When the Buffalo Chamber Players present a concert entitled, “I Love the ‘80s,” they don’t just stop at the 1980s. When they perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, the program includes the 1780s (Mozart), the 1880s (Gabriel Faure) and the most recent ‘80s, represented by Steve Reich’s “Different Trains” for string quartet and tape. Tickets are $25. $5 students. For tickets and more info, visit buffalochamberplayers.org.

CHURCH NOTE – Voices of Mercy, comprised of missionaries and associates of St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, will provide music to lead Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. Wednesday in St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga. A Holy Communion service will follow. A free-will offering will be taken.

HERE TO HELP – Grace for the Journey, a support group for those who are seriously ill, their families and friends, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in Faith United Church of Christ, 8651 Boston State Road, Boston. All are welcome. For more info, call the church at 941-3529.

GET ACQUAINTED – The Singles Social Club will host a Meet & Greet session from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Tim Hortons in the Mil-Pine Plaza, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. For more info, call 550-1232.

CASH FOR COLLEGE – The Professional Business Women of Polonia Inc. are awarding a $1,500 scholarship to a woman currently enrolled in college or university. Applicants must be Western New York natives of Polish descent. Application deadline is April 1. For info and applications, visit PBWofPolonia.com.

High school seniors from the eight Western New York counties who plan to go to college for a career in food service or hospitality are invited to apply for one of five $1,000 scholarships to be awarded by the Taste of Buffalo Presented by Tops. Deadline is April 21. For info and an application, visit tasteofbuffalo.com.

The Polish Arts Club of Buffalo Scholarship Foundation is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship. Applications must be live in Western New York, be of Polish ancestry and be at least a college junior majoring in the visual or performing arts. Application deadline is May 1. For info and an application, call Stan Nowak at 837-2061 or visit polishartsclubofbuffalo.com.

OLAF ONLINE EXTRA

SAVE A LIFE – The intensive blood drive in conjunction with Red Cross Month is in its second week. Donations can be made today from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Student Union on the University at Buffalo North Campus in Amherst; from 1 to 6 p.m. in the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport; and from 1 to 7 p.m. in the Elks Lodge, 428 W. State St., Albion.

Donations will be accepted Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in West Valley Central School, 5359 School St., West Valley; and from noon to 6 p.m. in Boulevard Mall, Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst. To save time, make an appointment by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Aubrey Turner, Peter Grubea, Marlies Wesolowski, Morgan Halt, Barbe Johnson, David Badaszewski, Steve Matuszewski, Sister Martha Olszewski, Pete Sivu, Ann Russell, Sam Bumbalo, Meg Lema, Jay Heusinger, Heidi Henzler, Jeffrey Marsowicz, Matt Woelfle, Zachary Miltenberger and Kim Olejniczak.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.