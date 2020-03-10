Report slams UB on financial transparency, administrative spending

The University at Buffalo spends far more than peer universities on salaries for administrators and is far less transparent about its finances, according to an expert on public university financing.

Howard Bunsis, professor of accounting at Eastern Michigan University, called UB’s lack of transparency on releasing budgets, financial overviews and financial statements “alarming.”

“The lack of publicly available financial information for UB is unlike any of the roughly 100 public universities I have examined,” Bunsis wrote in a recent independent analysis of UB’s finances.

Despite shortcomings in the data, Bunsis wrote a 51-page report showing that UB spends far more than peer universities on salaries for administrators and for instruction and far less on salaries for research. UB would save $23 million per year if it spent the average percentage amount of its peer schools on administrative – or “institutional support” – spending, the report found.

Bunsis compared 13 large public universities on their administrative salaries. On average, 8.1% of overall salary spending at the universities went to administrators. At UB, it was 13.2%, more than any of the other 12 schools that UB officials have self-selected as peer institutions. Those universities include Rutgers, Stony Brook, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin and Arizona.

UB President Satish K. Tripathi said that the report "does not reflect an informed or cogent understanding" of the State University of New York or UB finances.

UB follows state and federal laws and regulations and best practices of the National Association of College and University Business Officers in its release of financial information, Tripathi said Monday at a regular meeting of the UB Council, an oversight and advisory board for the university.

Bunsis used information from the federal Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System for his comparative findings.

Other findings in the report include:

Despite enrollment increases between 2009 and 2020, the number of tenure-track faculty members at UB went down, including a 22% drop in assistant professors.

State funding to UB decreased to $455 million in 2018 from $476 million in 2008, while overall revenues grew from $915 million to $1.1 billion in that time.

UB’s spending on athletics over the past decade grew at a faster clip than overall university spending, and UB subsidized its athletics program to a greater degree than any other university in the Mid-American Conference, except Central Michigan.

The rates of tuition and fee increases outpaced inflation from 2008 to 2020.

UB paid its faculty 12% to 15% less than the average of its peer universities.

The UB Foundation earned lower returns than the S&P 500 return on its investment portfolio in each year from 2013 to 2019.

Grad students upset

The report already has sparked discussion among faculty and graduate students.

Bunsis did the analysis at the request of a group of UB graduate students and faculty members who have been critical of how university administrators pay graduate students and determine funding for programs.

UB’s administrative spending compared with peer institutions was “scandalous,” said Ariana Nash, who is working on a doctorate in English and is part of a movement at UB to establish a “living stipend” for graduate students.

“I think in general we’re all aware that there is a trend in higher education toward administrative bloat, toward corporatization, and we very much expected UB to reflect that fact, but to add on top of that trend the fact that UB is totally incommensurate with its peers is really telling,” Nash said.

Nash said the university has refused to commit to implement a stipend floor based on a living wage calculator.

Last year, the university did raise stipends for full-time doctoral students to at least $20,000 per 10-month academic appointment, boosting wages for some students who were well below that. But the new floor is still well below a living wage for Erie County, which is about $25,000 per year, according to the MIT living wage calculator, especially when the fees of $500 to $2,000 that graduate students pay to the university are factored in, Nash said.

And to fund the increases, university officials asked some departments to reduce the numbers of graduate students they accepted, which in turn would reduce research and instruction at the university, she said.

Instead of impinging on research and instruction, the university ought to be streamlining its administrative costs, “deans for this, deans for that – there’s so many of them at UB,” Nash said.

'Simply inappropriate and unprecedented'

Bunsis is a former officer with the American Association of University Professors, a national group that advocates and sometimes bargains on behalf of college and university faculties. He has done similar analyses around the country for the past 15 years, some of them in his role with AAUP.

His reports often paint a different picture of the financial wherewithal of public universities than the one being presented to faculty by university administrators. Faculty at Stony Brook University commissioned Bunsis in 2019 to study that university’s finances, after university officials had imposed some austerity measures – including a hiring freeze – to counter a structural deficit. Bunsis’ Stony Brook report found that the Long Island university’s expenses were not out of line with its revenues.

Some students and faculty at UB have been similarly frustrated by administrative efforts to reduce the number of doctoral students in certain departments of the College of Arts and Sciences. They launched a GoFundMe campaign in 2019 that generated $6,425 to hire Bunsis to study UB’s finances.

But the analysis of UB was hampered by scant information, Bunsis said in his report.

He pointed out that a link to UB’s 2017-18 financial overview wasn’t publicly available on the university’s website until a month or two ago and that no prior financial overviews were available on the site. The overviews could be accessed only if someone had a UB email account and administrator permissions, he said.

“This situation is simply inappropriate and unprecedented for any public university I have examined,” he said.

Bunsis said UB does not post its budgets online, nor does it make its common data sets prior to 2018 publicly available online, “in contrast to every public university I have examined.” UB administrators also did not report some financial information in a “consistent or reliable manner,” Bunsis added.

In an interview, Bunsis stood by his characterization of UB’s lack of transparency on financial matters, and he pointed out that Stony Brook – which like UB is part of the State University of New York system – and the City University of New York system, which he also has analyzed, make much more financial information available and in a much more timely manner than UB.

“It really is a problem at UB," he said. "As someone who does this kind of research, I just didn’t find the kinds of things that I normally find. I find that not appropriate, and I think it can be fixed very easily.”

From what he did see, Bunsis said it appears that UB is in sound financial condition, but that determination was based largely on his analysis of SUNY system data.

In his comments to the UB Council, Tripathi said that university officials "always exercise prudence in managing our financial resources to promote resilience, maintain appropriate reserves and operate effectively and efficiently."

UB officials also released a statement Monday morning disputing some of Bunsis' findings.

The number of full-time faculty grew 4.4% between 2009 and 2019, with tenure-track faculty down by 2.5% and non-tenure-track up by 18%, the statement said. The university's enrollment has grown primarily in disciplines that are more likely to hire non-tenure-track faculty, while it has shrunk in areas that historically hired mostly tenure-track faculty, according to the statement.

The statement also said the "institutional support" category that Bunsis analyzed includes day-to-day operations expenses of the university, not just upper-level administrative salaries.

University officials also disputed that there is a lack of financial transparency. The university provost and vice president for finance and administration provide "financial updates several times a year," and the university's annual operating budget is posted online, the statement said.

Dr. Robert Miletich, professor of nuclear medicine and chairman of the Faculty Senate at UB, said the university’s administrative expenditures likely are “excessive,” but the administration’s lack of financial transparency makes it difficult to prove. The Faculty Senate will continue to delve into the issue, he said.

English professor James Holstun said university officials should not be allowed to ignore demands that they reveal clear and detailed information about finances.

“We’re talking about a budget of over a billion dollars a year of public money,” Holstun said.

Holstun said university budget decisions have been presented to faculty members as a matter of necessity, while the Bunsis report shows that those decisions were “absolutely a matter of choice.”

“It shows us where their priorities are," he said. "Their priorities are athletics and in devoting money to the endowment and the UB Foundation and in giving administrators enormous salaries and expanding the number of administrators.”