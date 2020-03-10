REINBOLD, Beverly K. (Kesby)

REINBOLD - Beverly K.

(nee Kesby)

Age 83, of Arcade, died March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Reinbold; mother of Dean (Bethann) Reinbold, Tad (Wendy) Reinbold, Dianne (John) Kemmeren, Gregg (Wendy) Reinbold, Sherry (Doug) Snell; sister of the late Harold Kesby, Shirley Swanson, Carole (late Chuck) Pegan; sister-in-law of the late Esther Reinbold; also survived by 20 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 2 pm in the Elton Baptist Church, 10331 Marble Springs Rd., Delevan. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.