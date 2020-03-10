Reddy Bikeshare to open first full season in Niagara Falls

Reddy Bikeshare, which has operated in Buffalo since 2016, announced Monday that it will offer a full season of bike rental in Niagara Falls this year, with 145 bikes available. Opening day is March 30.

Reddy expanded its bike rental service to Niagara Falls last year, but the service didn't begin until September, after the main tourist season was over.

Niagara Falls residents are eligible for a $1 membership which will give them access to bikes in the Falls and in Buffalo. It's available at a Reddy kiosk at City Hall, 745 Main St.

Reddy charges season pass holders 1 cent per minute to ride. The normal full-season price is $55.

There is also a two-day pass, which costs $3 plus 10 cents a minute to ride.

The bikes will be spread out among 30 locations in Niagara Falls. Rack installations began this week.

Bikes may be rented or returned to any location and will be available until November. The full list of locations is available at Reddy's website.