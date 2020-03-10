REBMANN, Lynda L. (Puzan)

REBMANN - Lynda L. (nee Puzan)

Age 69, of Batavia, NY. March 6, 2020. Loving companion of Christopher J. Smith; dear mother of Wayne (Rene), Andrea Ortiz and the late Mark (Michele) Rebmann; dear grandmother of Markie, Alexandrea, Amaya, Avaya and Avari; daughter of the late Bernard and Clara Puzan; sister of William (Lori) Puzan, Nancy (Jose) Millan and the late Pete (Gary) Puzan and Michael (Judy) Puzan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Lynda was employed at Angels at Heart Senior Care and previously retired from the Erie County Home and Hospice Buffalo. Family present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Thursday, March 12, 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com