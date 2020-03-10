Police: Woman drowns after apparently looking for her lost dog

A 72-year-old woman drowned in a pond while apparently attempting to look for her lost dog, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

The body of Patricia A. Seguin of Oakfield, who had been reported missing Monday night, was found by authorities later that night in a small pond just northeast of her Maltby Road residence.

Deputies said they believe Seguin was looking for her lost dog when she may have stumbled into the pond and drowned.

The Sheriff's office was assisted by the Oakfield Voluntary Fire Department and the Genesee County Coroner in the incident, which is still under investigation.