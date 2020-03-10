Niagara Falls Memorial limiting visiting hours because of COVID-19 scare

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has cut visiting hours while limiting visits to patients.

As of Tuesday, visiting hours for the medical floors are noon to 6 p.m., and only immediate family members or significant others who have been authorized by the patient may visit. There may be no more than two visitors at a time for any patient.

Memorial banned all visits by people under age 14; those who have visited Italy, South Korea, China, Japan or Iran within 14 days; people who have experienced shortness of breath, fever, runny or stuffy nose, vomiting, diarrhea or respiratory symptoms in the past three days; and anyone who has been exposed to someone with influenza, respiratory virus, diarrhea or coronavirus within 14 days.

All visitors will be asked to sign in at the front desk and at the nurses' station on the floor they visit.

Behavioral health visiting hours will remain unchanged.