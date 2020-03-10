Natale Development president charged with DWI, leaving scene of accident

The president of Natale Development was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus over the weekend, according to a Buffalo police report and court records.

Bobby Corrao, 34, of Clarence, has been accused of failing to stop at a stop sign at Ellicott and East North streets and hitting another vehicle, according to the police report. After checking with the occupants of the other vehicle, he allegedly parked his Lexus in a nearby lot and walked away, according to the report.

"After insuring that the occupants of the stricken vehicle were OK, the defendant did park his vehicle at Buffalo General [Medical Center] and fled the scene," Officer Christopher C. Wilson wrote in the complaint.

The collision occurred about 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police officers were given a description of the driver who walked away, and Corrao was found almost a half-mile away, at Best Street and Masten Avenue. He was brought back to the scene where witnesses identified him as the driver, according to the police report.

Police took Corrao to the accident investigation unit office downtown where he allegedly failed three field sobriety tests. He contacted an attorney and refused to submit to a blood-alcohol level test, according to the report. He was placed under arrest at 10:50 p.m.

He was arraigned Sunday morning in Buffalo City Court, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of DWI, leaving the scene and failing to stop at a stop sign, according to court records.

He was released on his own recognizance.

Corrao is president of Natale Development, which is owned by Angelo Natale of Natale Builders, one of the area's longtime homebuilders.

Neither Corrao nor his attorney could be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

News business reporter Jonathan Epstein contributed to this report.