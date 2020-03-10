NAPPA, Lisa M.

March 8, 2020 Beloved daughter of John and Teresa (Kabasta) Nappa; dear sister of Anthony (Laura) Nappa; loving aunt of Gavin and Brendan. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family will be present on Thursday from 3 - 7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11 AM followed by entombment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.