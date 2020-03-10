MISCHEL, Robert J.

MISCHEL - Robert J. March 8, 2020 of Orchard Park, NY; husband of Norine (nee McMahon) Mischel; father of Robert J. Jr.; Therese (late Bernard, M.D.) Muscato, Diane (Jeffrey) Warner, Mary Kay (Guy) Wajda, Patricia (Kenneth) Morano and Julie Mischel; grandfather of 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother of Muriel (late Robert) Hughes, Shirley (late Thomas) Bermingham and the late Arlene (late Edward) Devine. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday from 4-8 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potters Rd.). A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday at 10 AM at Nativity of Our Lord Church, South Buffalo St. and Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY. (Please assemble at church). Arrangements by Charles F. McMahon. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com