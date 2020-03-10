Michaels to take over A.C. Moore store in Hamburg

Arts and crafts retailer A.C. Moore's lone Western New York store won't stay vacant for long.

Benderson Development Co., the real estate developer that owns the 23,028-square-foot store building at McKinley Plaza in Hamburg, confirmed Monday that Moore's national rival Michaels Companies will be taking over the lease.

When it opens this summer, the company will join an existing lineup of retailers that includes TJ Maxx, Outback Steakhouse, David's Bridal, Corelife Eatery and Kay Jewelers, said Benderson Vice President Eric Recoon. It will be the fourth area store and the 68th in the state for Michaels, which operates 1,200 stores in 49 states and Canada.

Nicole Crafts, the family-owned parent of A.C. Moore, announced in November that it would close all of its 145 U.S. locations, with Michaels taking over 40 of those locations.