MEASER - Rev. Donald L. March 9, 2020 - Beloved son of the late Stephen and Hazel (nee Fortkort) Measer. Cherished brother of the late Mary (Francis) Schwert. Uncle of many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Sr. Jolene Ellis, Jim Mule and Joe and Sue Kroczynski. Rev. Donald Measer will lie in state at St. Amelia Church (2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, NY 14150) on Thursday, March 12th from 3 to 6 PM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 6 PM which will be celebrated by Most Reverend Bishop Edward M. Grosz. Rev. Measer was ordained on March 9, 1963 and served in several parishes as an associate pastor in his early years until he was called to serve in Campus Ministry for 14 years at Fredonia State College and then became pastor of St. Lawrence Parish. After his retirement from St. Lawrence, he continued to serve people by presiding over Holy Mass, Sacraments and Spiritual Direction at St. Amelia Church. In addition, Rev. Donald Measer served our country as a member of the United States Navy. Flowers gratefully declined. If donations desired, they may be made in Rev. Measer's memory to The Sisters of St. Francis www.stellaosf.org.