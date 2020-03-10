McNEIL, William J. JR.

McNeil - William J. Jr. March 7, 2020, age 91. Beloved husband of the late June S. (nee Schmidt) McNeil; loving father of Holly S. McNeil; dear son of the late William J. Sr. and Marion (nee Pietri) McNeil; caring brother of Robert (Gayle), Gerald (Barbara) McNeil, the late Nancy (late William) Hay and Donald A. (late Linda) McNeil; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd). Funeral Services will be held on Thursday from MacAlpine Presbyterian Church, 2700 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo at 11 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Bill was a graduate of Kensington High School and the University of Buffalo, where he graduated with a BA in both Engineering and Business. Following his service in the US Army in Korea, he returned to Buffalo and founded Sauna Buffalo, Inc. Bill was a lifelong member of MacAlpine Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder, Sunday School Teacher, Board of Trustee and many other committees. He enjoyed gardening, golf, bowling, an avid Buffalo Bills fan and most of all his social life at MacAlpine Church. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or Buffalo VA. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.