McBride - Scott D. Passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 65. Scott was the beloved husband and best friend of Anne M. (nee Jakiel) McBride; devoted son of Keith F. McBride, DVM and Mary E. (nee Minshull) McBride; loving brother of Jan (John) Snyder; dear brother-in-law of Geoffrey (Karen), the late Anthony (Paulette), Stephen (Mary), Marj Jakiel, and Lisa (James) Baco. He was the cherished uncle of Sarah and Macki (Justin Flori) Snyder, Kristin (David) Movius, Sarah, Matthew Jakiel, Lindsey (Adam) Jakiel Diulus, Andrew (Shelley) Jakiel, Kelly (Steven) Copps, Amy (Philip Farugia) Jakiel, Laura (Casey) Bennett, Michael (Catherine), Meagan and Madelaine Baco; adored great-uncle of Charlie, Max and Elizabeth Movius, Clara and Eloise Baco, Noah and Milo Copps, Maria, Sophia and Felix Farugia, and Adelynn Bennett; also survived by many loving cousins and friends. McBride, of Buffalo, was a graduate of Kenmore East Senior High School and St. Lawrence University. He received his Master of Science in Education at the State University of New York College at Buffalo. For many years, he operated McBride Photography in East Amherst. In his second career as a teacher, he especially enjoyed time spent with students at Erie 1 BOCES Alternative Learning Program. All are invited to visit Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221, on Wednesday, March 11, from 3-8 PM with an opportunity to share memories at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or the Hospice Foundation of WNY. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com