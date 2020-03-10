LIVOLSI, Jo Ann

LIVOLSI - Jo Ann March 8, 2020. Born to Howard and Marie Carey on August 10, 1930 in Algona, Iowa. Loving wife of the late Santo B. Livolsi; devoted mother of Gail (Nick) Benadetti and the late Rob Livolsi; survived by daughters-in-law, Cathe (John) Urban and Melissa (Mike Ryan) Day; dear grandmother of Caryn, Ben, Celeste, Eric, Lisa, Emily, Luke and Carl, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews also survive. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday morning at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Jo Ann's memory to Niagara Hospice. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com