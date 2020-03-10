Letter: Hochul must raise her voice on video lottery terminals

Growing up in Hamburg and with family still there, I remember the days when Kathy Hochul was knocking on doors to solicit votes for the Hamburg Town Board, County Clerk and as for U.S. Representative.

Now, when the people of her hometown need her most her voice is silent. The governor has proposed eliminating $6.9 million in video lottery terminal aid to all but one municipality. Don’t you think that is discriminatory.

Towns like Hamburg depend on that aid, and the citizens should not have to absorb higher taxes because the governor and state officials have overspent.

Kathy, are you listening?

Joan Reeverts

Williamsville