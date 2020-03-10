KREBS, Daniel J. SSG Ret.

KREBS - Daniel J. Ssg Ret. March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Debra E. (nee Scime) Krebs; loving father of Lauryn and Megan Krebs; devoted son of Faith Krebs (nee Weaver) and the late Francis Krebs; dear brother of Lynda, Faith, Hope (Rich) Brown, Ellen, Karl (Suzanne), Laura, Kurt (Jane), Charity (Joe) Burgio and Matt; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org). Please share your online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com