KOLBE, Susan M. (Miller)

KOLBE - Susan M. (nee Miller)

March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of 47 years to James A. Kolbe; devoted mother of Christian (Michele) Kolbe and Karl (Sara) Kolbe; loving grandmother of Sidney and Kilian Kolbe; dear sister of Mark (Dian) Miller, William (Karen) Miller, Barbara Heath; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Funeral Services held privately. Memorial Mass to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Hospice Buffalo, Inc., or St. Louis RC Church. Arrangements by the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com