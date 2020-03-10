Ja'Vaughn Jones leads furious comeback by Health Sciences in overall Class A final

Ja’Vaughn Jones and the Health Sciences Falcons went from being somewhat out of sorts to reaching the Elite Eight.

With the junior point guard leading the charge, a short-handed Health Sciences crew punched its ticket to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Tournament by rallying from a 12-point third-quarter deficit to earning a 71-67 victory over North Tonawanda in the Section VI overall Class A final Tuesday night at the Buffalo State Sports Arena.

Jones scored 14 of his 23 points during a game-swinging 19-6 run that turned what seemed to be a comfortable 10-point NT lead into a 60-57 advantage for the Falcons. He also picked up a nice assist to cap the blitz on a Daciaire Riley basket with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left.

The Lumberjacks pulled within three on two occasions during the final 40 seconds, but Tyler Smith and Jones took turns making free throws to keep the Lumberjacks at bay.

Jones scored 16 points after halftime, while Jabari Spencer had 10 of his 12 points during a third quarter in which Health Sciences got up off the mat.

But Jones, after playing a so-so first half stepped it up to lead the Falcons to their third state quarterfinal appearance in four years.

“He makes the game easy for everybody,” Health Sciences coach Tyree Parker said. “I think sometimes he tries to make things happen (and plays a little too fast), but in the second half he took over the game. He’s one of our team leaders. If we didn’t have him, we wouldn’t have won this game.”

Riley also had 23 points for Health Sciences, which played without A-2 final victory key contributor senior Yeshua Lee (flu). Classmate DaShaun Brown also is dealing with the sniffles but played parts of the game.

With the win, the Falcons (23-1) advance to Saturday’s Far West Regional/state quarterfinal game against the Rochester-area Section V champion at 7 p.m. at Buffalo State Sports Arena. Health Sciences is trying to reach the state Final Four for the third time in four years but for the first time in Class A after advancing in Class B in 2017 and 2018.

Dante Moultrie had 19 points and Jordan Cutter 16 to lead North Tonawanda (17-7), which was trying to reach the regional round for the first time since 2017.

The underdog Lumberjacks seemed to be in a good place, playing at a fast pace and getting the better of Health during a first half in which they held a 40-29 edge at the intermission. Cutter had a big hand in that, draining two threes and scoring 14 of his points in the quarter. NT drained five 3-pointers during that eight-minute stretch as the normally stingy Falcons defense didn’t look the part.

NT led 44-32 with under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. That’s when Health Sciences received a spark in the form of a four-point play by Spencer. Although the run didn’t commence from there, it provided NT with a tiny spark.

The bigger jolt came later courtesy of Jones and a defense that stepped up its game by getting a few steals and the stops it needed to soar. Jones scored the first 10 points of the decisive run, which included him making a couple steals and finishing strong after the thefts. Jones’ long 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter pulled Health within 53-52.

Smith’s putback with 5:58 left gave the Falcons the lead for good. Jones followed with two more baskets, including a sweet jumper from the elbow that prompted NT to take timeout. He then capped the blitz with a nice pass to Riley for a layup.

“They started making some big shots,” NT coach Ryan Mountain said. "We had our opportunities to win and we didn’t get the job done. Great player. He made some contested shots. We were there.”

“Once he settled in we got rolling,” Parker said. “I’ve got to tip my hat to all our players. They all stepped up. We got it done. I’m just happy.”