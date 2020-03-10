JARZAB, Thomas C.

JARZAB - Thomas C. Of Lewiston, NY, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on October 4, 1943 the son of the late Carl and Mary (Moniuszko) Jarzab. Tom graduated from both Niagara Falls High School and the University Buffalo. He was a chemist with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation for 20 years before retiring in 2003. Tom had lived in Barker for 40 years and enjoyed boating, organic gardening, tending to his horses and pets before moving to Lewiston. He was a staunch Democrat, environmentalist and humanist with no patience for the current political regime.

Tom is survived by his wife and partner of 53 years, Judith Keys and many friends. He was the brother of the late Donald Jarzab. His family will be present on Thursday, from 7-9 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga Street, LEWISTON, NY. Flowers are gratefully declined, Memorials may be made in his name to the Niagara County SPCA. Visit at www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.