Sports anchor-reporter Heather Prusak is switching teams, moving to WIVB-TV (Channel 4) from WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), where she has worked for almost six years.

She is the replacement for sports reporter-anchor Jenna Harner, who is expected to announce shortly that she is headed to a bigger market after two years at Channel 4.

Channel 4 news director Lisa Polster announced Prusak's hiring Tuesday afternoon.

"We value her experience," said Polster. "She is a Western New York native and we give a lot of emphasis covering our local sports teams."

Prusak will be a sports anchor and reporter at WIVB, starting April 7.

A Hamburg High School and Syracuse University graduate, Prusak joins an on-air Channel 4 sports team that includes sports director Josh Reed and recently hired Brian Chojnacki, who also graduated from Hamburg High.

Prusak has been impressive at Channel 2 as her role has expanded, especially after Jonah Javad left the station to work at a Dallas station.

Prusak was able to move from her Delaware Avenue station to a rival on Elmwood Avenue because New York State doesn’t allow noncompete clauses in contracts.

The remaining full-time on-air members of Channel 2’s sports team are sports director Adam Benigni and Stu Boyar.