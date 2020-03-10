Deaths Death Notices
HAYES, Margaret B. (Bonn)
HAYES - Margaret B. (nee Bonn)
March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bruce; dearest mother of Constance Cymerman, Lawrence, Louise Woyshner (David Hummel), Pauline (Steven Gidwitz), Laura (Shawn) Dibble and the late Paul (Diane); loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; predeceased by nine brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Friday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
