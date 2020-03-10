GRECO, Salvatore

GRECO - Salvatore March 8, 2020 - Loving father of Salvatore L. and Joseph A. Greco. Beloved son of Joseph and Marjorie (nee Hagan) Greco. Dear bother of Michelle (Todd) Smith and Peter J. (Faye) Greco. Uncle of Dylan, Wyatt, Owen and Ethan Smith and Gianna and Peter Greco. Survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME INC., 911 Englewood Ave. on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph University Church (3269 Main St., Buffalo, 14214) on Friday at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sal's memory to Save the Michaels of the World Inc. (www.savethemichaels.org). Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com.