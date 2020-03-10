Jim Balys of Orchard Park with a roosterfish caught in the Bay of Chiriqui in Panama.
Courtesy of James Rindfleisch
Jim Rindfleisch of Orchard Park pictured with a 35-pound cubera snapper caught in the bay of Chiriqui in Panama.
Courtesy of James Rindfleisch
Vince Costello of Boston, N.Y., holds a roosterfish caught in Panama on a week long fishing trip to the Pacific coast.
Courtesy of James Rindfleisch
Jim u201cPablou201d Dressinger of Lackawanna with a "Black" cubera snapper caught on live bait while fishing in Panama last week.
Courtesy of James Rindfleisch
The BGO hunt club took a trip to the west coast of Panama for some ocean fishing and landed this 75-pound tuna. Vinny Costello, Jim Balys, Jim Rindfleisch and Jim Dressinger spent a week catching fish like this.
Courtesy of James Rindfleisch
Jason from Massachusetts caught this brown trout, his first, fishing a Lake Ontario tributary with a black woolly bugger. He was fishing with Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters.
Successful hog hunt in Abbeville County in South Carolina. Ken Nelson, Jim Hood and Jed Nelson of Niagara County were able to each take a hog with the help of local Kevin Alewine and his team of dogs.
Courtesy of Jim Hood
Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls with a beauty brown trout from the lower Niagara River over the weekend.
Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls caught his first pike of the year tossing a spinner in a Lake Ontario tributary. Pike season closes on March 15.
Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls switched gears when the lower Niagara was muddy and hit some Lake Ontario tributaries. First cast he caught this steelhead on an egg sac.
Nick Glosser of Newfane with a nice crappie he caught through the ice this week.
Mike Avery of Grand Island caught an 8-pound steelhead on minnows on the lower river while fishing with friend Anthony Guenther.
Courtesy of Regina Guenther
Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters was battling this steelhead in a Lake Ontario tributary over the weekend.
Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters was battling this steelhead in a Lake Ontario tributary over the weekend.
Submissions can be emailed to outdoors@buffnews.com and should include name, hometown and particulars of the catch. One photo will be selected Catch of the Week and be published on the Thursday Outdoors page.
Share this article