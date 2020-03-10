Timeline: How the world is responding to coronavirus
Jan. 8, 2020: The first death was reported in Wuhan, China. Members of staff of the Wuhan Hygiene Emergency Response Team leave the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in the city of Wuhan, on Jan. 11, 2020, where the Wuhan health commission said that the man who died from a respiratory illness had purchased food. Forty-one people with pneumonia-like symptoms have so far been diagnosed with the new virus.
Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images
Jan. 17, 2020: The Market where the virus may have originated is closed. A woman wears a mask while pushing a wheelbarrow past the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which has been linked to cases of coronavirus. Local authorities have confirmed that a second person in the city has died of a pneumonia-like virus since the outbreak started in December.
Getty Images
Jan. 18, 2020: First day of health screenings for coronavirus of flights arriving in the US. An airport officer walks past international travelers arriving to Los Angeles International Airport on the first day of health screenings for coronavirus of people coming from Wuhan, China.
David McNew/Getty Images
Jan. 22, 2020: Number of cases in China reported to be over 400. Security personnel check the temperature of passengers in the Wharf at the Yangtze River in Wuhan, China, as the number of cases rose to over 400 in mainland China. Health officials stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease.
Getty Images
Jan. 23, 2020: Chinese authorities closed off Wuhan. A resident wears a mask as he buys vegetables in the market in Wuhan, China. This week marks the start of Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, the busiest season for Chinese travelers.
Getty Images
Jan. 23, 2020: A Chinese passenger that just arrived on the last bullet train from Wuhan to Beijing is checked for a fever by a health worker at a Beijing railway station in Beijing, China. Chinese authorities put travel restrictions on the city of 11 million and two other neighboring cities preventing people from leaving after 10 a.m. local time Thursday.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Jan. 29, 2020: The entrance to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, Calif., where a charter plane with passengers evacuated from Wuhan landed. Some 200 U.S. citizens evacuated were met on the tarmac by emergency vehicles and three buses. The epidemic has killed more than 130 people.
Matt Hartman/AFP via Getty Images
Jan. 31, 2020: Trump administration restricts travel from China. National Institutes of Health official Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a briefing with members of the president's Coronavirus Task Force in Washington, D.C. The U.S. issued a rare federal quarantine order of 14 days for 195 Americans who were evacuated from the Chinese city at the center of a deadly global virus epidemic.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
Jan. 31, 2020: All three major stock indexes recorded big losses as U.S. officials declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency. Traders fill orders in the S&P options pit near the close of trading on the Cboe Global Markets trading floor in Chicago. U.S. officials declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency and several U.S. airlines announced they would be suspending flights to China.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Feb. 2, 2020: The first death outside of China reported in Manilla. People wearing face masks walk past the main gates of the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila. The Philippines reported the first death outside of China from a new coronavirus, deepening global fears about an epidemic that has claimed more than 300 lives.
Maria Tan/AFP via Getty Images
Feb. 6, 2020: A cruise ship quarantined in Japan is allowed to dock. Journalists gather near the Diamond Princess cruise ship as it docks in Yokohama port. Ten more people on a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for coronavirus, local media said, raising the number of infections detected on the boat to 20.
Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images
Feb. 7, 2020: Doctor Li Wenliang dies. People attend a vigil in Hong Kong, for novel coronavirus whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang, 34, who died in Wuhan after contracting the virus while treating a patient. The doctor who was punished after raising the alarm about China's new coronavirus died from the pathogen, sparking an outpouring of grief and anger over a worsening crisis that has now killed more than 630 people.
Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images
Feb. 17, 2020: Buses carry American citizens from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku Pier to be repatriated to the United States. The United States has become the first country to offer to repatriate citizens on the Diamond Princess cruise ship while it remains quarantined in Yokohama Port as at least 355 passengers and crew onboard have tested positive for the coronavirus. Including cases on board the ship, 408 people in Japan have now been diagnosed with COVID-19 making it the worst affected country outside of China.
Carl Court/Getty Images
Feb. 19, 2020: Coronavirus is reported in Iran. Iranian medical staff work at the state-run "13 Aban" pharmacy in Tehran. Iranians had been suffering from scarce medicine supplies even before the new coronavirus COVID-19 broke out in the central city of Qom and spread, claiming several lives and fostering panic amid a shortage of face masks. Washington had exempted humanitarian goods, especially medicines and medical equipment.
Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images
Feb. 21, 2020: A bus with 34 French citizens repatriated from Wuhan arrive at the "Normandy Garden" holiday resort in Branville, Normandy.
AFP via Getty Images
Feb. 24, 2020: Italy experiences major outbreak. A young tourist wearing a protective face mask and a Carnival mask visits the streets o Venice, during the usual period of the Carnival festivities which have been cancelled due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 the novel coronavirus, in northern Italy. Italy reported its fourth death from the coronavirus, in the northern Lombardy region, as the number of people contracting the virus continued to mount.
Andrea Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images
Feb. 27, 2020: First death is reported in France. French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with medical staff as he visits the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris, where the first French victim of COVID-19 passed away the day before. France has so far registered 18 infections and two deaths, as European governments scramble to contain a slew of new coronavirus cases popping up across the continent.
Martin Bureau/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Feb. 29, 2020: President Trump announces travel restrictions. The president gestures during a press conference on the outbreak of COVID-19. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 85,919, including 2,941 deaths, across 61 countries and territories.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Feb. 29, 2020: United States records its first coronavirus death. The first death in the U.S. is announced by King County Executive Dow Constantine speaks during a press conference at Seattle and King County Public Health, in Seattle, Washington.
David Ryder/Getty Images
Feb. 29, 2020: A stretcher is moved from an AMR ambulance to the Life Care Center of Kirkland where one associate and one resident were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, according to a statement released by the facility in Kirkland, Washington. The first fatality from the novel coronavirus has been confirmed on U.S. soil, as President Trump on Saturday urged Americans not to panic.
Jason Redmond /AFP via Getty Images
March 2, 2020: New York reports first confirmed case. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Health Commissioner Howard Zucker hold a news conference on the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York, in New York City. A female health worker in her 30s who had traveled in Iran contracted the virus and is now isolated at home, but is not in serious condition. Cuomo said in a statement that the patient "has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York."
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
March 2, 2020: A person stands under an umbrella looking at the deserted courtyard outside the Louvre Pyramid. The Louvre in Paris, the world's most visited museum, was closed for a second day running, after staff refused for a second day running to work due to coronavirus fears.
Ludovic Marin /AFP via Getty Images
March 4, 2020: Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz brief members of the media about the county's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Two families in Erie County were being tested.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
March 5, 2020: The number of cases of the deadly new coronavirus COVID-19 being treated in China drops slightly. A Chinese volunteer from Blue Sky Rescue wears a protective suit as he uses fumigation equipment to disinfect common areas of a local residential compound in Beijing, China. The number of cases of the deadly new coronavirus COVID-19 being treated in China dropped to below 26,000, in what the World Health Organization declared a global public health emergency last month. Officials in Beijing have put in place a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all people returning to the capital from other places in China and countries with a large number of cases like South Korea and Japan. The number of those who have died from the virus in China climbed to over 3,016. The World Health Organization has warned all governments to be on alert and raised concerns over a possible pandemic.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
March 7, 2020: Several ambulances arrive at the Life Care Center on March 7, 2020, in Kirkland, Wash. Several residents have died from COVID-19 and six others have tested positive for the novel coronavirus symptoms.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images
March 9, 2020: President Trump speaks about the COVID-19 alongside Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Coronavirus Task Force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House.
AFP via Getty Images
March 10, 2020: Medical staff members wearing protective gear take samples from workers at a building where 46 people were confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a temporary virus test facility in Seoul, South Korea. One of the worst-affected countries in the coronavirus epidemic outside China, South Korea has reported fewer than 150 new cases for the first time in two weeks. The current number of infections here total 7,513.
Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images
March 10, 2020: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. After losing nearly 8% in a market rout the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up over 700 points in morning trading as investors look to a possible tax cut and other measures by the Trump administration to combat the coronavirus.
The coronavirus, which first appeared in Wuhan, China, is believed to have surfaced in a Chinese seafood and poultry market late last year. It has since spread to more than 100 countries including the United States, killing more than 3,000 and sickening tens of thousands of people. The World Health Organization has declared the situation a global health emergency. This is a timeline of the outbreak and spread of the virus and its impact.
Share this article