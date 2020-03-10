Foster Brook senior apartments provide location, amenities in Hamburg

Located in Hamburg at 4685 Southwestern Boulevard, the Foster Brook apartments are named for a tributary that runs through the property.

Construction has been going on for just over 2 years, with plans for the final building to be completed this August, to bring the number of luxury senior apartments to a total of 116 one- and two-bedroom units.

Seniors looking for a convenient Southtowns home couldn’t find a better location. The apartments are situated just minutes from the NYS Thruway Hamburg entrance and the Village of Hamburg to the south. Heading north is the Blasdell entrance of the Thruway and the Village of Orchard Park.

Other nearby main roads include Milestrip, Route 5 and 20A. In short, access to shopping, retail and dining are short rides.

The handsome buildings are set off the main road to ensure a quiet environment.

Foster Brook is smoke-free, and offers nine total floorplans, ranging in size from 742 square feet to 1,272 square feet depending on the number of bedrooms and baths. Two bedrooms feature two full baths, while one bedrooms have either one or 1.5 baths. Some of the one bedrooms have a “flex” room that could easily be used as a guest bedroom, craft room or home office.

Each apartment features easy-to-care-for luxury vinyl flooring, with carpeting in the bedrooms. Kitchens feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Baths have large walk in showers. Residents can request extra grab bars be installed. Doors are wider too for easy access to rooms and hallways.

Apartments have a laundry with a full-sized washer and dryer. Garages are available (attached or detached) and storage is available too. Mail and packages are delivered to each individual building.

Depending on the floor, each apartment has its own patio or balcony. The community has its own fitness room as well as access to the nearby pool at Brookview Apartments. During the summer there is a patio with a fire pit.

The community is pet-friendly (with restrictions) and a dog park is planned for completion this summer.

Each building features its own mini community room, in addition to the main community room in the clubhouse that is available for residents to reserve for private events. Often each building’s community room will have a community puzzle going, or in some cases, be the location of a weekly dominoes game.

Foster Brook hosts more formal get-togethers each week at the main community center, like tai chi, cards, painting, flower arranging. crochet, book clubs and events like an Irish dinner and coffee and donuts. Some events are informational, like obtaining a Real ID license or identification card.

The Town of Hamburg senior community center is right down the street too and offers programs like AARP driver safety, as well as a fitness program, nutrition program and therapeutic pool with daily classes.

Rents range from $1,090 to $1,450, and include heat, water, trash, basic cable and a home phone. Foster Brook’s leasing office is open during regular business hours, Monday-Friday and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 649-3499, email apartments@wetzldevelopment.com or visit wetzldevelopment.com.