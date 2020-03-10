Federal grand jury indicts three on cocaine possession, distribution charges

Two Jamestown residents and a Buffalo man have been indicted by a federal grand jury and are charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, and conspiring to distribute cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 22-year-old Kori Robinson and Islandah Mitchell, 20, both of Jamestown, were stopped March 2 by Jamestown Police, who reported the two were traveling with cocaine and crack cocaine.

On Jan. 27, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a warrant at Mitchell's apartment in Jamestown and reportedly recovered suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, $2,000 cash, two digital scales, credit cards, and iPhone and a box of ammunition, prosecutors said.

Bruce Page, 25, of Buffalo, is already being detained, prosecutors said.

Robinson and Mitchell were both released on conditions.