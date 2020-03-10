FARRELL, Teresa A. (Pawinski)

March 8, 2020, age 83; beloved wife of 61 years to the late James E. Farrell; devoted mother of David (Pamela) and Karen Vishion; loving grandmother of James (Anja) Farrell MD, Kristen (Randall) Hoover and Kelly Farrell; great-grandmother of Evelyn; dear sister of the late Ronald Pawinski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive family and friends Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be said Friday morning at 10:00 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, Kenmore, at 10:45 AM. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made in Teresa's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com