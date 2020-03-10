ESPERSEN, Elizabeth Ann

ESPERSEN - Elizabeth Ann Age 84, of Liverpool, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital. A native of Buffalo, Elizabeth was a Sister of St. Mary of Namur for 27 years. Her first career was as a teacher of art at Mount St. Mary Academy in the Buffalo area. She was named Associate Director of the Vocation Office for the Diocese of Buffalo where she was responsible for the spiritual development of Deacons and their families. In the 1970's Elizabeth was invited to conduct workshops in prayer and spirituality for the Sisters of St. Mary in Dallas, Texas, and she eventually became Executive Director of Thanks-Giving Square in Dallas. Upon retiring in 2000, she returned to New York and became part -time secretary of Our Lady of Peace Church in Lakeland. A past chairperson of the North America Interfaith Network (NAIN), Elizabeth was passionate about inter-religious work. She traveled the world as she devoted her life to the interfaith movement. Elizabeth once wrote, "It has been a very positive experience in my life for more than thirty years." The opportunities to work and interact with people of the world's religions have been plentiful and highly meaningful. Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents, Bert and Virginia Espersen; her sister, Bernadette (John) Wallace and her brother Michael Joseph Espersen; surviving are her sister, Mary Porter of Buffalo; her niece, Eliza Franz; grand-nephews, Michael Elliot Franz and Ethan Patrick Franz all of Buffalo; two nephews, Marc Porter of Michigan and Alex Joseph (Rafaela) Porter of San Jose, CA and two nieces, Amy and Andrea both of Buffalo. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the MAURER FUNERAL HOME, MOYERS CORNERS, 3541 State Rt., 31 Baldwinsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 9:30 AM, in St. Marianne Cope Parish, at Our Lady of Peace Church, 203 Halcomb Street, Syracuse. Elizabeth will be laid to rest in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Baldwinsville, NY. Contributions may be made to St. Marianne Cope Parish, at Our Lady of Peace Church or to Sisters of St. Mary, Developmental Office, 241 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo, NY 14213.