EMHOF, Kathleen M. (Manley)

March 9, 2020. Wife of the late Charles Emhof; daughter of the late Robert C. and Joan M. (Flood) Manley; sister of Susan (Michael) Wagner, Linda (Lynn) Camp, Robert Jr. (Patricia) and Sara (late Milton "Mickey") Hart; loving aunt of Robert (Nadine Avallone) Manley III, Jeannine (Dave) Limbeck, Lynn (Ashlee) Camp Jr., Katie (Darin) VanGammeren, James (Renee) Camp, Lucy Hart; and many great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law of Joseph (Ethel) Emhof and Luanna (Mike) Martin families. Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 PM at the (West Seneca Chapel) Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home, 250 Orchard Park Rd. (same location as Sieck Mast and Leslie), 825-4455. Funeral Services will be privately held. Flowers declined. Memorials may be made to Transplant Team of WNY c/o Connect Life, 444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Williamsville, NY 14221 or Hospice Buffalo. www.THMcCarthyFH.com