Driver in Wheatfield hit-run fatal in trouble again

Anthony J. DiFilippo, a Wheatfield man on probation for leaving the scene of a 2014 accident in which a teenage pedestrian died, was arraigned Tuesday on a probation violation charge.

DiFilippo, 44, was pulled over by a Niagara County sheriff's deputy Jan. 3 for driving without a license, Assistant District Attorney Joel M. Grundy said.

He denied the charge Tuesday. State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. ordered him to wear a GPSystem bracelet. If he's convicted of the violation, DiFilippo could be sent to state prison for up to four years.

He is serving a year of weekends in the county jail for insurance fraud. DiFilippo admitted exaggerating the damage to his vehicle after the mother of the pedestrian he killed crashed her car into his garage door in 2017.

He was supposed to serve six months, starting in June, because the fraud violated his probation on the fatality. But the new violation charge might void that plan, Grundy said.