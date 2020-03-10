DRAKE, Linda A. (Coviello)

DRAKE - Linda A. (nee Coviello)

Of Elma, NY, entered into rest March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Drake; devoted mother of Jessica (Victoria) Drake and Alexandra Drake; cherished grandmother of Everlee; loving daughter of Christine (nee DeSantis) and the late Alexander Coviello; dear sister of Anita (Edward) Williams and Doreen (David) Zuchowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-8 PM, where prayers will be held Thursday morning at 9 o'clock and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony's Church (Lackawanna) at 10 o'clock. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Linda was a retired Registered Nurse from Mercy Hospital. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com