DESMOND, Maura C.

DESMOND - Maura C. Of Orchard Park, NY, March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David E. Isbell; loving mother of Julia D. (Kevin) Walsh and Celeste D. Isbell; grandmother "Mimi" of Harper R. and Hailey M. Walsh; sister of Michael (Shari Kamholtz) Desmond, Brenda Desmond, Robert C. (Joan Mahan) Desmond and Stewart E. Desmond; also survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday 12-2 and 4-6 PM at the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, inc., 6575 E. Quaker Rd., Orchard Park. Services will be held Sunday, March 15, 11 AM in the former New Oregon St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church (Marienthal Country Inn), 5107 Langford Rd., North Collins. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Lawyers for Learning, Inc., at keyre@gmclaw.com. Please share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com