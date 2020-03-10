State Catholic boys and girls basketball tournaments postponed by coronavirus outbreak

The state Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) boys and girls basketball playoffs scheduled for this weekend have been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The CHSAA boys basketball championships, featuring Canisius and Bishop Timon-St. Jude, were scheduled for Saturday at Erie Community College and are being delayed a week.

The girls semifinals were scheduled for Friday at downstate venues with Cardinal O'Hara, Sacred Heart and Buffalo Seminary set to represent the Monsginor Martin High School Athletic Association.

No information has been released on when the girls games would be played.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournaments are ongoing, although regional games scheduled for Tuesday at New Paltz and St. Mary's College were postponed. The Section VI champions are scheduled to play their Section V counterparts Saturday, with boys games at Buffalo State Sports Arena and girls games at Rush Henrietta High.

Meanwhile, Fordham University is willing to host the state Federation high school basketball tournament but would not allow fans to attend because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Newsday.

The tournament is scheduled for March 27-29 and involves the boys and girls basketball champions from the public and private schools around the state.

A Fordham spokesman told Newsday that the Federation tournament would need to adhere to the same guidelines as university athletic events, meaning only players and coaches. After initially saying Saturday that it would not allow any athletic events on campus, Fordham announced Monday that events could take place without spectactors.

The Federation is monitoring the situation and has not decided whether to proceed or to potentially find another venue. The event is moving downstate this year in an attempt to increase attendance, but has been held at an upstate venue for most of its 28-year existence.

The tournament features champions from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA), New York City's Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL), the Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) and the New York State Association of Independent Schools (NYSAIS).