City seeks proposals for former Black Rock Academy on Hertel

The City of Buffalo is seeking a developer to buy and repurpose the former Black Rock Academy building on Hertel Avenue.

City officials late last week issued a request for proposals for the 67,952-square-foot school building at 101 Hertel, formerly Public School 51.

All proposals are due back by noon on March 27. Originally constructed in two stages in 1894-1895 and then in 1927-1928, P.S. 51 is one of the city's only remaining intact school buildings from the 19th century. Later called Black Rock Academy, it served students from pre-K through eighth grade, when it closed in 2005.