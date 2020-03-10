CIANCIOSI, Robert

CIANCIOSI - Robert Age 88, passed away on March 2, 2020 in Maricopa, Arizona. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Lucy Cianciosi; survived by his children Roberta Cianciosi and David Ciancisoi of Maricopa; Robert is preceded in death by his parents Dominic and Antoinette Cianciosi, brother and sister in law Angelo and Madeline Cianciosi and Ameleto and Edith Cianciosa. Mr. Cianciosi was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a devoted fan of the NY Yankees and the Buffalo Bills. He loved to cook and had a great sense of humor. Most of all he was a very modest and charitable man who loved his family.