Buffalonian faces numerous charges after gas theft from Wyoming County farm

A three-time convicted felon with two active warrants and a revoked state identification card with 15 active suspensions and revocations on it was arrested Friday on multiple charges in Warsaw after he was accused of stealing gas from a farm, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said members of the farm followed the individual, 42-year-old Stevie C. Williams, of Buffalo, to Wyoming Street in Warsaw, where the vehicle Williams was driving broke down.

Deputies said Williams offered to pay $50 for the gas he was accused of stealing, but the bill was determined to be counterfeit.

Deputies said the vehicle he was driving – which was reportedly stolen – was damaged because the fuel he was accused of stealing for it was diesel.

Williams was charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument, fourth-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.