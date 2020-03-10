Mike Robitaille said jersey misspelling was 'much bigger deal' to others than to him

The jersey worn by Mike Robitaille during the Buffalo Sabres’ '70s Night celebration with his name misspelled on the back has been used to suggest that current management has mistreated the team’s alumni.

Robitaille, who spent four years with the Sabres during the 1970s and was a longtime broadcaster, doesn’t see it that way.

“They’ve treated us well,” Robitaille said Monday during an appearance on Sports Talk Live. “As far as I’m concerned, I’ve had no complaints. They’ve had the money there for us when we needed it. They take care of us with tickets. They’ve got a lovely room for us. … They support us in a lot of ways.

“I can’t jump up and down over how they’re not treating us. They’ve treated us quite well. We’ve got a good alumni.”

When an image with the jersey and his name spelled minus an “I” was shown on the screen, Robitaille initially laughed.

“I didn’t know how to spell it,” he said. “That’s a big name.”

Robitaille confirmed that he has worn the jersey before and that it was not given to him on that particular night.

“It was by accident,” he said. “I didn’t notice it myself for the first couple of times until somebody pointed it out. It never stuck in my craw.

“The only thing is I guess I know where I stand in the pecking order in this organization,” he continued, with a laugh. “They made a much bigger deal of it than I did.”

Kevyn Adams, the Sabres' vice president of business administration, told The News last month that Robitaille “knew it was misspelled and likes to wear it.”

“The truth is Mike Robitaille has had that jersey for a long time and he’s worn it out multiple times,” Adams said. ”He showed up that day and put it on. It wasn’t something we gave him that night, but he wore it.”

Asked if the characterization that the jersey was an inside joke, Robitaille said, “It wasn’t an inside joke. I just wore it and never thought anything of it. It’s a little unusual that you can’t get it right.

“They got a new one for me, so everything moves on.”