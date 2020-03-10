Bills are better off waiting on wideouts until draft

This is the first of a series of stories previewing NFL free agency, which starts March 18. Today's installment: wide receivers and tight ends.

It’s a bad year to hit the NFL free-agent market as a wide receiver.

The draft is so deep in wideouts that NFL general managers have to be looking desirously at all the cheap, quality reinforcements who will be available when the selection meeting happens in Las Vegas in late April.

The fallout: A lot of veteran free agents who are backup options should be eager to sign cheap deals before the draft in order to get a job. And a bunch of veteran backup receivers are going to be looking for work into May.

Not many elite wideouts are set to hit the market. It’s a poor crop. And it’s hard to imagine the Buffalo Bills splurging on a receiver who’s going to cost $10 million a year or more, given the draft options that await.

The best option for Bills General Manager Brandon Beane might be to wait until the draft.

Nevertheless, Beane has shown he likes to give his team options at positions of need. Even if the Bills draft a receiver in the first two or three rounds, as expected, Beane could opt to bring in a little more competition for Isaiah McKenzie, Duke Williams and Robert Foster. The logic would be: Sign a guy who provides more insurance against injury who could fight for the No. 4 or No. 5 receiver spot.

The top receivers on the free-agent market aren’t realistic targets for the Bills. The team isn’t about to pay $20 million a year for Dallas’ Amari Cooper. Cincinnati’s A.J. Green is expected to get the franchise tag and probably will cost $10 million a year. Ditto for San Francisco’s Emmanuel Sanders and probably even the Jets’ talented but not awesome Robby Anderson.

The Bills' primary receiver need is someone with size who can play opposite John Brown and who can get some separation in addition to winning contested catches near the boundary.

Who after those top-end options might fit that profile?

A starting-caliber outside receiver who probably won’t cost quite as much as the Jets’ Anderson is Tampa Bay's Breshad Perriman, a 26-year-old former first-round draft pick of the Ravens. He’s 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. He has been on four teams in four years and has just one “sort-of-good” year. That was in 2019, when he caught 36 passes for 645 yards and six TDs for the pass-happy Bucs. However, 25 of those catches came in the last five games, a nice finish to a contract year.

Why might he get strong offers? He runs a 4.35 40-yard dash and has attractive physical traits.

Given the lack of depth in pool, Perriman might cost $8 million. He’s a boom-or-bust signing, given a team will be gambling his five-game finish is a sign of future stardom. It doesn't seem like a Bills kind of move.

Kansas City’s Demarcus Robinson, 6-1 and 203, will be cheaper than Perriman, but how much cheaper? Robinson was the No. 3 receiver in the Chiefs’ loaded arsenal last season and caught 32 passes for 449 yards. He doesn’t have Perriman’s speed (he’s a 4.59 guy), but he can get downfield. He’s only 25, and he’s expecting to start. There’s a lot of competition for targets in Kansas City’s offense, but he has had only one 100-yard receiving outing in 64 NFL games.

Other more modestly priced guys with size include Tennessee’s Tajae Sharpe, 6-2, 200; Indianapolis’ Devin Funchess, 6-4, 225; Green Bay’s Geronimo Allison, 6-3, 202; and Cleveland’s Rashard Higgins, 6-1 and 200.

Sharpe has averaged 30 catches in his first three years. He runs good routes and shows up in the red zone a bit. He’d be a good No. 4 receiver, if he could be had for that kind of pay. That’s also the ceiling for Funchess, who averaged 40 catches his first four seasons and was a second-round pick when Beane was in the Panthers’ draft room in 2015. Funchess missed all but one game last year with a broken collarbone. Allison has averaged 24 catches in four years. Higgins had some reported run-ins with Browns coaches last year.

Another low-cost depth option is Indianapolis’ Carlos Rogers, 6 foot, 184. He had 53 catches in 2018.

When it comes to tight ends, the Bills are committed to the development of Dawson Knox, meaning nobody they bring in would get more snaps than Knox.

That crosses off all the prominent tight ends on the market. The top two, Atlanta’s Austin Hooper and the Chargers’ Hunter Henry, are 25 and will draw huge offers. The third-best TE available, the Colts' Eric Ebron, will be too expensive and not worth it for the Bills.

Blocking tight end Lee Smith is under contract for two more years, and the coaches love his leadership. He’s 32. Would the Bills want to bring in someone younger? Probably not. But Steelers blocking tight end Nick Vannett, 27, is a free agent.

It seems more likely the Bills would stand pat or look to add a tight end in the back half of the draft.