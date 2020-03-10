Share this article

print logo

Report: Bills to host Miami LB Shaq Quarterman on pre-draft visit

Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman. (Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)
Published |Updated

The Buffalo Bills plan to host Miami (Fla.) linebacker Shaq Quarterman on a pre-draft visit, according to a report from Justin Melo of the Draft Wire.

Quarterman, who also had a formal interview with the Bills at the NFL scouting combine, according to Melo, is a four-year starter for the Hurricanes who finished with 356 tackles (including 46.5 for losses), 12 sacks, one interception and 13 passes defensed in his college career.

A native of Orange Park, Fla., Quarterman is 6 foot and 234 pounds. He became the Hurricanes' first freshman starter at middle linebacker since Dan Morgan in 1998. Morgan would later become a first-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers and is currently working in the Bills' front office as the director of player personnel.

Quarterman was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection as both a junior and senior. He finished 2019 with 107 tackles (including 15.5 for losses), one sack and five passes defensed in 13 games.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.74 seconds at the combine and did 23 reps on the 225-pound bench press. He also had a 31-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot broad jump.

He's expected to be a Day 3 draft pick.

Story topics: / /

Jay SkurskiJay Skurski– Jay Skurski was named one of the 10 best beat writers in the country in 2017 by the Associated Press Sports Editors for his coverage of the Bills. A Lewiston native and St. Francis High School graduate, he's got a passion for golf and strives to be a single-digit handicap.

There are no comments - be the first to comment