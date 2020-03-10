Report: Bills to host Miami LB Shaq Quarterman on pre-draft visit

The Buffalo Bills plan to host Miami (Fla.) linebacker Shaq Quarterman on a pre-draft visit, according to a report from Justin Melo of the Draft Wire.

Quarterman, who also had a formal interview with the Bills at the NFL scouting combine, according to Melo, is a four-year starter for the Hurricanes who finished with 356 tackles (including 46.5 for losses), 12 sacks, one interception and 13 passes defensed in his college career.

A native of Orange Park, Fla., Quarterman is 6 foot and 234 pounds. He became the Hurricanes' first freshman starter at middle linebacker since Dan Morgan in 1998. Morgan would later become a first-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers and is currently working in the Bills' front office as the director of player personnel.

Quarterman was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection as both a junior and senior. He finished 2019 with 107 tackles (including 15.5 for losses), one sack and five passes defensed in 13 games.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.74 seconds at the combine and did 23 reps on the 225-pound bench press. He also had a 31-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot broad jump.

He's expected to be a Day 3 draft pick.