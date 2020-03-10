As expected, Bills again receive no compensatory draft picks

As expected, the Bills did not receive any compensatory draft picks Tuesday when the NFL awarded 32 picks for the 2020 draft.

The New England Patriots were awarded the maximum four picks, with two in the third round and two in the seventh round. The Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks received three.

To review, a team is eligible to earn compensatory draft picks if it loses more or better qualifying free agents than what it gains in an offseason. Those picks come at the end of a round, starting with the third and continuing through the seventh. Although the NFL has never publicly released the formula for how it determines compensatory picks, it’s believed that a player’s average salary, playing time and any postseason awards he wins factor into the equation, with average salary carrying the most weight.

The full list of compensatory picks in the 2020 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/QKADDS4yPu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2020

Last offseason, the Bills signed a whopping 10 qualifying unrestricted free agents, while losing just one in guard John Miller. That explains why they didn’t receive any 2020 picks.

The Bills have not been awarded a compensatory pick since the 2016 draft, stemming from the 2015 offseason. The addition of quarterback Tyrod Taylor was offset by the losses of offensive tackle Erik Pears, running back C.J. Spiller, tight end Lee Smith and safety Da’Norris Searcy.