Beauts player Ashley Birdsall makes unexpected visit to superfan's house

Beauts forward Ashley Birdsall needed to get back to Minnesota as soon as the season was over. As a captain in the Minnesota Army National Guard, duty called.

On her way, though, she made one important stop and brought a longtime Beauts fan some unexpected joy.

Mandy and her family make the nearly five-hour drive from Northwood, Ohio, to Buffalo for Beauts’ home games. Mandy, who has multiple sclerosis, is a fan of Birdsall and messaged her during the season to see if Birdsall would be willing to mail her a broken stick from the season.

As Birdsall was heading back to Duluth from Buffalo, she realized that she needed to drive through northern Ohio. Remembering Mandy’s request, Birdsall messaged her asking for the address and asking if she might be around. Mandy was thrilled that Birdsall would remember her.

It got better. Birdsall stopped by Mandy’s house and hand-delivered an autographed, game-used stick and posed for photos.

On her way back home to Duluth, Minnesota, our @Birdsall_19 stopped off in Northwood, Ohio to hand deliver an autographed game-used stick to Mandy, a #Beauts super fan! Thanks for all of your support this season, Mandy!#FortBeaut #NWHL #Birdie pic.twitter.com/2ziMA8lmz9 — Buffalo Beauts (@BuffaloBeauts) March 9, 2020

At age 29, Birdsall played her first season with the Beauts after taking part in the league's free agent camp. Birdsall previously played three seasons for the Minnesota Whitecaps before they joined the NWHL.

She has spent nine years with the National Guard and serves as Joint Operations Center Officer and G3 Training Technician for Joint Force Headquarters Minnesota.