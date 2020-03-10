Buffalo State student reports attempted off-campus robbery at gunpoint

Two people wearing masks tried to rob a SUNY Buffalo State student early Tuesday morning, according to Buffalo police and college officials.

The student was walking on Dart Street, between Letchworth and Bradley streets, at about 12:05 a.m. when he was approached by the pair, one of whom displayed a handgun, authorities said.

The assailants demanded his belongings and the victim ran from the scene. The would-be robbers left the area in an older model white sedan, according to an advisory issued by the college.

The victim ran towards campus and flagged down a university police patrol vehicle.

Buffalo police are investigating the attempted robbery. University police will conduct targeted patrols in the area this week, the college said.

Buffalo police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255. University police can be reached at 878-6333 or via their anonymous tip line at 878-3166.