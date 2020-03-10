BROWN, William "Pete"

BROWN - William "Pete"

February 8, 2020. Beloved husband for 37 years of Lorna Brown; cherished father of Aireal (Charles) Shaw, Aaron Peter Brown and Angelo (May Cordova) Brown; brother of Tanya (Mike) Mitchell; grandfather of Aubrey, Aidan, Dajaun, Luke and David. Predeceased by his parents, Douglas and Agnes Brown. A Memorial will be held on March 14, 2020 at 11 AM for visitation and a service will follow at 12 noon at Hopewell Baptist Church, 1301 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14221.