As COVID-19 undermines economies, state budgeters must proceed cautiously

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in New York, home to the nation’s greatest number of cases, the question in Albany is how should that fact influence the state’s 2020-21 budget? “Save or spend?” was the question posed by a headline on Monday. It could just as well have asked if the state should be careful or careless.

Budgeters at this point have no idea what state revenues will look like over the coming year. The stock market is tanking, rising and tanking again. It was so bad on Monday that the sell-off triggered an automatic halt in trading. That’s a warning sign in any state but in New York, where the markets are concentrated, it’s a heart attack in progress.

State revenues are driven in large part by Wall Street. The southern tip of Manhattan generates close to 20% of all state revenues, in taxes on income, including bonuses, and the sales taxes generated by the spending associated with that income. It’s a gold mine – except when it’s not. Then it’s a stocking full of coal. It’s New York’s version of the boom-and-bust economy that whipsaws the revenues of some oil-producing states.

Maybe things will settle down quicker than expected. But as of today, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state legislators have reason to worry. Even before the arrival of the new coronavirus, the state was contending with a $6.1 billion budget deficit, largely driven by higher than planned Medicaid expenses.

The impact of the virus is unknown but likely to be significant. It could bring on a recession, as interrupted supply chains hamper manufacturing and as illness and possible job losses weaken the economy. Should Albany be careful or careless in responding to an epidemic whose influence is already hammering the stock market? Are you kidding?

Budgeting is, admittedly, a difficult task under these circumstances. The state has obligations it cannot shirk, some of which will become even more crucial if the economy tumbles into recession. In the end, though, that’s another reason to be careful now. The state needs to shepherd its resources wisely to be sure it can respond effectively if economic conditions deteriorate.

Being careful in this state specifically demands a focus on health and education, which account for nearly half of all state spending. Recognizing that COVID-19 it likely to drive up some aspects of health spending, New York needs to find ways to restrain it in other areas, Medicaid, in particular. New York spends far more per enrollee than other states – $7,806 according to 2014 figures from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. That was 36% higher than the national average of $5,736. That was a problem before the coronavirus. It’s now urgent to control those costs.

Similarly, the state can’t continue to fund education with record increase after record increase. That’s a self-perpetuating policy designed to appeal to educators and other interested parties, but which has never produced notable improvements in education. It’s dubious policy in good times and terrible policy in uncertain times. Budgeters won’t like looking there, but it’s necessary if they intend to proceed responsibly.

There are other areas the state should consider exerting uncommon control over its spending, including it its own offices. It will be painful for those who count on funding and for those whose interests they serve. But if this doesn’t qualify as a crisis – it doesn’t; not yet, anyway – it’s still a moment that demands an exceptionally cautious approach by cool heads.

We can all hope this scourge passes quickly. Perhaps it will. China, where the novel coronavirus originated, this week reported the fewest new cases since it started tracking them in January. That holds out the possibility that with smart management, the virus can be contained.

For now, though, the coronavirus continues to spread aggressively in other parts of the world, including downstate New York. Cuomo declared a state of emergency on Saturday, allowing government to respond more quickly to conditions. That, alone, should be a signal to budgeters that this is no time for business as usual.