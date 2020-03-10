Wegmans limits toilet paper purchases as COVID-19 squeezes supply

Wegmans has set a limit on how much toilet paper its customers can buy at one time in response to COVID-19 panic shopping.

Customers can buy only one, 30-roll family pack of Wegmans-brand bath tissue and soft bath tissue, the company announced Tuesday.

It's not clear why so many shoppers are buying up toilet paper in response to growing fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

The Rochester-based chain also has set limits on purchases of hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes, disinfecting wipes, bottled water and other items that are selling almost as fast as Wegmans and other grocery stores can put them out on their shelves.

"To help ensure the availability of high-demand items for all customers, we are limiting the purchase of the products below," the store said in a statement. "We continue to receive shipments of these products and are pushing them out to stores as soon as they arrive."

The company said recent shopping patterns are to a large extent similar to what it sees during major weather events in its store footprint. Wegmans said it is continuously reviewing the situation and will update this list of items.