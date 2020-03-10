Alden man charged with possession and receipt of child pornography

An Alden man has been arrested and charged by complaint with possession and receipt of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 35-year-old Brandon Kidder faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison, if he is convicted on the charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin M. Higgins said that, according to the complaint, in August, the FBI received information that a local IP address was reportedly accessing Tor, a computer network available to Internet users designed specifically for anonymous communication over the Internet to access child pornography. The IP address was subsequently reportedly traced to Kidder.

On Jan. 28, the FBI executed a search warrant at Kidder's apartment and seized two smartphones, a desktop computer, a laptop and two thumb drives.

An initial search of the cellphones and thumb drives reportedly yielded images of child pornography, including some infants and depictions of violence, prosecutors said.

A detention hearing for Kidder was held Tuesday.