Akron graduate JC Tretter voted president of NFL Players Association

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, an Akron Central graduate, has been voted president of the NFL Players Association by the board of player representatives.

Tretter was selected over Tampa Bay's Sam Acho and the Giants' Michael Thomas.

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, who is planning to retire, was voted to the executive committee.

Tretter, who has an industrial labor relations degree from Cornell, wrote a thorough social media post outlining the pros and cons of the proposed collective bargaining agreement that players are voting on this week.

"My goal is solely just to try to educate as many guys on the issues and then let people make their decision for themselves," Tretter told the News last week. "Because I do think it is a truly important decision to make and it's one that will have long-term impact on each individual in this game, as well as the game itself. And I want each person to kind of make that decision based off what they feel is best for themselves and I don't want to push them 'yes,' I don't want to push them 'no.' "