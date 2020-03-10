85-year-old Falls man succumbs to injuries suffered in accident

An 85-year-old Niagara Falls man who was struck by a vehicle on March 2 at Military and Recovery roads in the Town of Niagara has succumbed to his injuries, according to Town of Niagara Police.

Granville A. Waithe died Monday in Erie County Medical Center, where he was transported for treatment soon after the accident.

An investigation revealed that Waithe had arrived at a business with his son at about 5:52 p.m. The man exited his son's vehicle and was subsequently struck by another vehicle operated by a 23-year-old Lewiston woman who was traveling south on Military Road, police said.

The driver of that vehicle is not being charged in the accident, police added.